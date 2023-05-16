Pre-Market Most Active for May 16, 2023 : SQQQ, APLD, HZNP, AAPL, FUTU, MRVL, AGL, NU, SE, HD, CL, AI

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -18.87 to 13,394.64. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 25,120,169 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.05 at $27.95, with 1,833,307 shares traded. This represents a .54% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) is +1.275 at $4.69, with 1,816,264 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for APLD is in the "buy range".



Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) is -20.25 at $92.00, with 1,704,565 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.6. HZNP's current last sale is 78.97% of the target price of $116.5.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.07 at $172.00, with 1,566,401 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.17. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is -4.05 at $39.10, with 1,558,667 shares traded. FUTU's current last sale is 77.35% of the target price of $50.55.



Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) is -0.08 at $41.99, with 1,530,973 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRVL is in the "buy range".



agilon health, inc. (AGL) is -1.05 at $22.76, with 1,070,942 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.08. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AGL is in the "buy range".



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is +0.34 at $6.43, with 1,013,611 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Sea Limited (SE) is -5.34 at $82.73, with 686,820 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SE is in the "buy range".



Home Depot, Inc. (The) (HD) is -7.19 at $281.35, with 536,168 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HD is in the "buy range".



Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) is +0.12 at $81.20, with 533,174 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.75. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CL is in the "buy range".



C3.ai, Inc. (AI) is -0.47 at $23.50, with 503,089 shares traded. AI's current last sale is 146.88% of the target price of $16.

