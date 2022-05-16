Pre-Market Most Active for May 16, 2022 : CMRX, TQQQ, SAVE, NIO, SQQQ, SOFI, GOEV, TWTR, QQQ, PLTR, BABA, AMC

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 1.8 to 12,389.2. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 25,120,466 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Chimerix, Inc. (CMRX) is -2.18 at $2.06, with 4,301,926 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMRX is in the "strong buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.06 at $31.57, with 2,502,997 shares traded. This represents a 18.28% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) is +2.57 at $19.55, with 2,468,964 shares traded. SAVE's current last sale is 69.82% of the target price of $28.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.54 at $14.85, with 1,794,615 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/19/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.08 at $52.52, with 1,681,786 shares traded. This represents a 86.57% increase from its 52 Week Low.



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is +0.4 at $7.15, with 1,353,786 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SOFI is in the "buy range".



Canoo Inc. (GOEV) is +0.21 at $3.49, with 1,129,151 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for GOEV is 18.726794; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is -0.81 at $39.91, with 752,690 shares traded. TWTR's current last sale is 73.63% of the target price of $54.2.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.44 at $301.50, with 738,148 shares traded. This represents a 5.81% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.16 at $8.18, with 630,295 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 74.36% of the target price of $11.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +0.71 at $88.70, with 539,459 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.27 at $12.08, with 488,362 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 120.8% of the target price of $10.

