News & Insights

Pre-Market
AMC

Pre-Market Most Active for May 15, 2024 : AMC, GME, NIO, KVUE, SQQQ, SPWR, BB, PBR, TSLL, TQQQ, TSLA, INCY

May 15, 2024 — 08:29 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 88.75 to 18,411.52. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 33,115,568 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.71 at $6.14, with 46,130,601 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 106.78% of the target price of $5.75.

GameStop Corporation (GME) is -5.09 at $43.66, with 15,716,593 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.07 at $5.86, with 3,224,177 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 93.76% of the target price of $6.25.

Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is -0.38 at $20.25, with 2,737,321 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.31. KVUE's current last sale is 88.04% of the target price of $23.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.02 at $10.36, with 2,341,027 shares traded. This represents a 3.08% increase from its 52 Week Low.

SunPower Corporation (SPWR) is -1.05 at $3.34, with 2,170,945 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for SPWR is 7.812247; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) is -0.04 at $3.43, with 1,865,201 shares traded. BB's current last sale is 105.54% of the target price of $3.25.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) is -1.24 at $15.45, with 1,565,048 shares traded. PBR's current last sale is 86.8% of the target price of $17.8.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.08 at $7.80, with 1,514,124 shares traded. This represents a 57.89% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.0496 at $60.62, with 1,113,401 shares traded. This represents a 113.23% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +0.85 at $178.40, with 1,015,277 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.48. TSLA's current last sale is 104.94% of the target price of $170.

Incyte Corporation (INCY) is unchanged at $57.05, with 945,992 shares traded. INCY's current last sale is 72.68% of the target price of $78.5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market

Stocks mentioned

AMC
GME
NIO
KVUE
SQQQ
SPWR
BB
PBR
TSLL
TQQQ
TSLA
INC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.