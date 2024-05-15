Pre-Market Most Active for May 15, 2024 : AMC, GME, NIO, KVUE, SQQQ, SPWR, BB, PBR, TSLL, TQQQ, TSLA, INCY

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 88.75 to 18,411.52. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 33,115,568 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.71 at $6.14, with 46,130,601 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 106.78% of the target price of $5.75.



GameStop Corporation (GME) is -5.09 at $43.66, with 15,716,593 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.07 at $5.86, with 3,224,177 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 93.76% of the target price of $6.25.



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is -0.38 at $20.25, with 2,737,321 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.31. KVUE's current last sale is 88.04% of the target price of $23.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.02 at $10.36, with 2,341,027 shares traded. This represents a 3.08% increase from its 52 Week Low.



SunPower Corporation (SPWR) is -1.05 at $3.34, with 2,170,945 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for SPWR is 7.812247; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



BlackBerry Limited (BB) is -0.04 at $3.43, with 1,865,201 shares traded. BB's current last sale is 105.54% of the target price of $3.25.



Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) is -1.24 at $15.45, with 1,565,048 shares traded. PBR's current last sale is 86.8% of the target price of $17.8.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.08 at $7.80, with 1,514,124 shares traded. This represents a 57.89% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.0496 at $60.62, with 1,113,401 shares traded. This represents a 113.23% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +0.85 at $178.40, with 1,015,277 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.48. TSLA's current last sale is 104.94% of the target price of $170.



Incyte Corporation (INCY) is unchanged at $57.05, with 945,992 shares traded. INCY's current last sale is 72.68% of the target price of $78.5.

