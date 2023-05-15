News & Insights

Pre-Market
GSIT

Pre-Market Most Active for May 15, 2023 : GSIT, INTC, SOFI, TQQQ, SQQQ, TSLA, PLTR, CVS, NIO, HPE, AI, CVX

May 15, 2023 — 08:28 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 12.51 to 13,352.69. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 30,730,127 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

GSI Technology, Inc. (GSIT) is -0.11 at $4.98, with 5,742,708 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.08 at $29.03, with 2,793,920 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.04. INTC's current last sale is 95.18% of the target price of $30.5.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is -0.33 at $4.69, with 2,642,196 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.06. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SOFI is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.14 at $28.87, with 2,345,370 shares traded. This represents a 79.32% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.14 at $28.20, with 1,885,215 shares traded. This represents a 1.44% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -0.6 at $167.38, with 1,065,792 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 83.69% of the target price of $200.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.23 at $9.27, with 950,642 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 115.88% of the target price of $8.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is +0.1098 at $68.69, with 914,785 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.25. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVS is in the "buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.07 at $8.02, with 617,359 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is unchanged at $13.78, with 467,482 shares traded. HPE's current last sale is 81.06% of the target price of $17.

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) is +1.02 at $20.44, with 405,440 shares traded. AI's current last sale is 127.75% of the target price of $16.

Chevron Corporation (CVX) is +1.04 at $157.66, with 286,661 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $3.56. CVX's current last sale is 82.33% of the target price of $191.5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Pre-Market

Stocks mentioned

GSIT
INTC
SOFI
TQQQ
SQQQ
TSLA
PLTR
CVS
NIO
HPE
AI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.