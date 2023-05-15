Pre-Market Most Active for May 15, 2023 : GSIT, INTC, SOFI, TQQQ, SQQQ, TSLA, PLTR, CVS, NIO, HPE, AI, CVX

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 12.51 to 13,352.69. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 30,730,127 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



GSI Technology, Inc. (GSIT) is -0.11 at $4.98, with 5,742,708 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.08 at $29.03, with 2,793,920 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.04. INTC's current last sale is 95.18% of the target price of $30.5.



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is -0.33 at $4.69, with 2,642,196 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.06. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SOFI is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.14 at $28.87, with 2,345,370 shares traded. This represents a 79.32% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.14 at $28.20, with 1,885,215 shares traded. This represents a 1.44% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -0.6 at $167.38, with 1,065,792 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 83.69% of the target price of $200.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.23 at $9.27, with 950,642 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 115.88% of the target price of $8.



CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is +0.1098 at $68.69, with 914,785 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.25. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVS is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.07 at $8.02, with 617,359 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is unchanged at $13.78, with 467,482 shares traded. HPE's current last sale is 81.06% of the target price of $17.



C3.ai, Inc. (AI) is +1.02 at $20.44, with 405,440 shares traded. AI's current last sale is 127.75% of the target price of $16.



Chevron Corporation (CVX) is +1.04 at $157.66, with 286,661 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $3.56. CVX's current last sale is 82.33% of the target price of $191.5.

