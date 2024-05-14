News & Insights

Pre-Market Most Active for May 14, 2024 : AMC, GME, SPWR, BB, TLRY, BABA, NVAX, TUP, AAPL, MNST, SQQQ, NOK

May 14, 2024 — 08:29 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -37.79 to 18,160.82. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 64,254,299 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +5.29 at $10.48, with 102,719,475 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 182.26% of the target price of $5.75.

GameStop Corporation (GME) is +32.27 at $62.72, with 35,395,116 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

SunPower Corporation (SPWR) is +2.05 at $4.80, with 11,406,201 shares traded.SPWR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/15/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.29 per share, which represents a -11 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

BlackBerry Limited (BB) is +0.68 at $3.78, with 8,684,490 shares traded. BB's current last sale is 116.31% of the target price of $3.25.

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) is +0.17 at $2.16, with 5,296,017 shares traded. TLRY's current last sale is 96% of the target price of $2.25.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -4.07 at $80.53, with 3,492,850 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Alibaba to Reorganize E-commerce Businesses to Boost Growth — Report

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) is -0.1 at $13.01, with 3,117,523 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is +0.37 at $2.13, with 3,000,330 shares traded.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.06 at $186.22, with 2,805,442 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.33. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) is unchanged at $54.72, with 1,917,108 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.43. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MNST is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.01 at $10.54, with 1,700,671 shares traded. This represents a 4.88% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.27 at $4.06, with 1,485,742 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 92.69% of the target price of $4.38.

