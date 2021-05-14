Pre-Market Most Active for May 14, 2021 : AMC, SQQQ, FSR, QQQ, NIO, TQQQ, AAPL, GE, NOK, PLTR, TSLA, FCEL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 113.68 to 13,222.83. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 12,111,841 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.56 at $13.33, with 2,781,350 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 333.25% of the target price of $4.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.46 at $12.31, with 2,235,609 shares traded. This represents a 17.91% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Fisker Inc. (FSR) is +1.44 at $11.39, with 853,650 shares traded.FSR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/17/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.19 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +3.8 at $323.14, with 728,770 shares traded. This represents a 49.61% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.85 at $32.07, with 711,521 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 53.45% of the target price of $60.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +3.23 at $93.34, with 683,408 shares traded. This represents a 182.38% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +1.64 at $126.61, with 571,041 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.97. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



General Electric Company (GE) is +0.21 at $13.18, with 474,922 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.04. GE's current last sale is 114.61% of the target price of $11.5.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.0701 at $4.82, with 463,465 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 84.56% of the target price of $5.7.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.43 at $18.80, with 451,115 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 98.95% of the target price of $19.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +17.71 at $589.40, with 435,900 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 82.72% of the target price of $712.5.



FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) is +0.5 at $7.63, with 396,751 shares traded. FCEL's current last sale is 76.3% of the target price of $10.

