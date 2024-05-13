Pre-Market Most Active for May 13, 2024 : GME, ACIU, AMC, NVAX, SQQQ, IBIT, SOUN, SQSP, TQQQ, PLTR, NIO, BABA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 49.35 to 18,210.53. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 48,817,971 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



GameStop Corporation (GME) is +5.8459 at $23.31, with 8,071,206 shares traded. GME's current last sale is 416.18% of the target price of $5.6.



AC Immune SA (ACIU) is +1.17 at $3.48, with 7,929,608 shares traded.ACIU is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/17/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.15 per share, which represents a -23 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.35 at $3.26, with 5,895,729 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 56.7% of the target price of $5.75.



Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) is +0.28 at $9.16, with 2,559,481 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for NVAX is 13.594951; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.07 at $10.54, with 2,090,723 shares traded. This represents a 4.88% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) is +1.16 at $35.74, with 1,637,427 shares traded. This represents a 62.31% increase from its 52 Week Low.



SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) is +0.16 at $5.25, with 1,173,635 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SOUN is in the "buy range".



Squarespace, Inc. (SQSP) is +5.01 at $43.20, with 985,796 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.47 at $59.64, with 934,444 shares traded. This represents a 111.71% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.01 at $20.59, with 880,410 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.04. PLTR's current last sale is 93.59% of the target price of $22.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.09 at $5.16, with 841,021 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 82.56% of the target price of $6.25.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +2.8 at $82.84, with 834,369 shares traded.BABA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/14/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.92 per share, which represents a 115 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

