Pre-Market Most Active for May 13, 2022 : TWTR, TQQQ, AFRM, SQQQ, QQQ, TSLA, AAPL, AMC, UMC, F, NIO, IONQ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 233.41 to 12,178.91. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 38,462,189 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is -5.47 at $39.61, with 20,773,713 shares traded. TWTR's current last sale is 73.08% of the target price of $54.2.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.68 at $30.21, with 5,028,380 shares traded. This represents a 13.19% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) is +6.81 at $24.85, with 2,543,595 shares traded. AFRM's current last sale is 45.18% of the target price of $55.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -3.38 at $55.38, with 2,315,110 shares traded. This represents a 96.73% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +5.8 at $296.95, with 1,574,277 shares traded. This represents a 4.21% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +54.06 at $782.06, with 1,407,662 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.06. TSLA's current last sale is 81.46% of the target price of $960.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +2.64 at $145.20, with 1,170,198 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.56. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.98 at $12.18, with 1,137,474 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 121.8% of the target price of $10.



United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is +0.19 at $8.15, with 1,000,568 shares traded. UMC's current last sale is 111.64% of the target price of $7.3.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.36 at $12.80, with 805,345 shares traded. F's current last sale is 75.29% of the target price of $17.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.7 at $13.80, with 763,376 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/19/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +0.38 at $5.14, with 491,524 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "strong buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.