Pre-Market Most Active for May 13, 2021 : SQQQ, QQQ, AMC, PLTR, BABA, AAPL, TQQQ, NIO, GSK, TSLA, AZN, XPEV

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 109.64 to 13,111.27. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 18,094,905 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.22 at $12.84, with 3,418,467 shares traded. This represents a 22.99% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.8101 at $318.70, with 1,717,903 shares traded. This represents a 47.55% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.5499 at $10.87, with 1,492,437 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 271.75% of the target price of $4.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.2899 at $19.18, with 1,268,272 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 100.95% of the target price of $19.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -6 at $213.90, with 1,256,148 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.6 at $123.37, with 1,188,830 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.97. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.35 at $89.60, with 916,080 shares traded. This represents a 171.06% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.32 at $34.00, with 871,694 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 56.67% of the target price of $60.



GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) is -0.26 at $38.08, with 865,872 shares traded. GSK's current last sale is 83.69% of the target price of $45.5.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +6.4 at $596.29, with 858,509 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 83.69% of the target price of $712.5.



Astrazeneca PLC (AZN) is -0.09 at $54.41, with 581,644 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for AZN is 11.4109; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +1.34 at $26.10, with 507,849 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XPEV is in the "buy range".

