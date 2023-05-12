Pre-Market Most Active for May 12, 2023 : TSLA, SPRY, SQQQ, PACW, TQQQ, YPF, TSLL, IONQ, AB, VIST, PLTR, XPEV

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 22.7 to 13,412.48. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 21,924,563 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +3.42 at $175.50, with 2,843,602 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 87.75% of the target price of $200.



ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPRY) is +3.74 at $8.26, with 2,333,698 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for SPRY is 10.605393; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.07 at $27.97, with 1,667,282 shares traded. This represents a .32% increase from its 52 Week Low.



PacWest Bancorp (PACW) is +0.02 at $4.71, with 1,530,901 shares traded. PACW's current last sale is 33.64% of the target price of $14.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.09 at $29.12, with 1,525,419 shares traded. This represents a 80.87% increase from its 52 Week Low.



YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is unchanged at $11.75, with 1,500,049 shares traded. YPF's current last sale is 180.77% of the target price of $6.5.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is +0.2699 at $9.77, with 793,933 shares traded. This represents a 110.56% increase from its 52 Week Low.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -0.69 at $6.33, with 583,359 shares traded. IONQ's current last sale is 70.33% of the target price of $9.



AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) is unchanged at $34.78, with 402,408 shares traded. AB's current last sale is 89.18% of the target price of $39.



Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) is unchanged at $21.16, with 370,274 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VIST is in the "strong buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.05 at $9.93, with 362,111 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 124.13% of the target price of $8.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -0.6 at $10.15, with 303,092 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 82.86% of the target price of $12.25.

