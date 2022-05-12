Pre-Market Most Active for May 12, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, AAPL, QQQ, CPNG, RIVN, F, TSLA, NIO, MPC, PLTR, CCL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -172.81 to 11,794.75. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 47,416,123 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.32 at $27.44, with 6,277,892 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +2.72 at $61.15, with 4,181,393 shares traded. This represents a 117.23% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -3.19 at $143.31, with 2,328,931 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.56. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -4.42 at $287.42, with 1,844,652 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) is +1.32 at $10.99, with 1,263,256 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CPNG is in the "strong buy range".



Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is -0.6 at $20.00, with 1,169,363 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.55 at $12.28, with 1,046,404 shares traded. F's current last sale is 72.24% of the target price of $17.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -30.82 at $703.18, with 1,017,866 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.06. TSLA's current last sale is 73.25% of the target price of $960.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.36 at $12.35, with 1,014,182 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is -1.93 at $90.03, with 824,952 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $3.83. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MPC is in the "buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.19 at $6.52, with 704,031 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.29 at $13.26, with 578,472 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

