Pre-Market Most Active for May 12, 2021 : NERV, SQQQ, FUBO, PLTR, BTI, ARRY, QQQ, BILI, NIO, AAPL, FCX, BABA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -151.87 to 13,199.4. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 15,007,005 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Minerva Neurosciences, Inc (NERV) is +0.4899 at $2.72, with 3,514,883 shares traded. GlobeNewswire Reports: Royalty Pharma Acquires Royalty Interest in Seltorexant From Minerva Neurosciences



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.17 at $12.29, with 1,685,039 shares traded. This represents a 17.72% increase from its 52 Week Low.



fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) is +4.02 at $21.69, with 1,560,510 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FUBO is in the "buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.59 at $20.80, with 1,520,508 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 109.47% of the target price of $19.



British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) is +0.32 at $39.73, with 1,289,116 shares traded. BTI's current last sale is 80.17% of the target price of $49.56.



Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) is -6.89 at $18.06, with 761,419 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ARRY is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -1.36 at $323.95, with 741,492 shares traded. This represents a 49.98% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Bilibili Inc. (BILI) is +2.47 at $100.32, with 631,446 shares traded.BILI is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/13/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.42 per share, which represents a -23 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.28 at $35.15, with 477,213 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 58.58% of the target price of $60.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.7 at $125.21, with 392,051 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.97. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX) is -0.3001 at $44.50, with 387,585 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.7. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FCX is in the "buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +3.94 at $225.32, with 302,810 shares traded.BABA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/13/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.47 per share, which represents a 90 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.