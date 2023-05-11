Pre-Market Most Active for May 11, 2023 : PACW, INTC, SQQQ, TQQQ, IBRX, MSFT, PLTR, WAL, DIS, BABA, CVS, KO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 42.92 to 13,390.75. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 41,698,893 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



PacWest Bancorp (PACW) is -1.27 at $4.81, with 7,871,672 shares traded. PACW's current last sale is 34.36% of the target price of $14.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.02 at $29.99, with 3,710,416 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.04. INTC's current last sale is 98.33% of the target price of $30.5.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.2015 at $28.07, with 3,187,469 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.22 at $29.01, with 3,046,417 shares traded. This represents a 80.19% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX) is -3.42 at $2.80, with 2,875,949 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IBRX is in the "strong buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.8172 at $311.49, with 1,319,054 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 11 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.57. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.22 at $10.16, with 849,839 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 127% of the target price of $8.



Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) is -2.27 at $24.85, with 824,541 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WAL is in the "buy range".



Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) is -5.29 at $95.85, with 586,441 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.76. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DIS is in the "buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +2.32 at $85.27, with 524,148 shares traded.BABA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/18/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.92 per share, which represents a 145 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is unchanged at $69.71, with 522,656 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVS is in the "buy range".



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is unchanged at $63.50, with 470,891 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.72. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.