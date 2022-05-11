Pre-Market Most Active for May 11, 2022 : TQQQ, SWCH, RDBX, SQQQ, OXY, QQQ, CSX, AAPL, U, RBLX, GSK, NIO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -124.49 to 12,221.37. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 34,118,160 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.3088 at $32.88, with 4,170,074 shares traded. This represents a 9.56% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Switch, Inc. (SWCH) is +2.66 at $33.41, with 3,785,005 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SWCH is in the "buy range".



Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) is -3 at $2.60, with 2,198,338 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RDBX is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -2.13 at $51.52, with 2,029,374 shares traded. This represents a 83.02% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is +0.45 at $59.86, with 1,661,715 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.54. OXY's current last sale is 83.72% of the target price of $71.5.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +3.99 at $304.75, with 1,615,083 shares traded. This represents a 3.05% increase from its 52 Week Low.



CSX Corporation (CSX) is +0.49 at $33.27, with 1,558,592 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.47. CSX's current last sale is 83.18% of the target price of $40.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +1.64 at $156.15, with 1,483,552 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.56. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Unity Software Inc. (U) is -10.56 at $37.57, with 1,271,824 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is -0.19 at $23.00, with 872,532 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) is -0.4 at $43.02, with 849,868 shares traded. GSK's current last sale is 84.35% of the target price of $51.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.51 at $13.95, with 848,620 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/12/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022.

