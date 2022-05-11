Pre-Market Most Active for May 11, 2022 : TQQQ, SWCH, RDBX, SQQQ, OXY, QQQ, CSX, AAPL, U, RBLX, GSK, NIO
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -124.49 to 12,221.37. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 34,118,160 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:
ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.3088 at $32.88, with 4,170,074 shares traded. This represents a 9.56% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Switch, Inc. (SWCH) is +2.66 at $33.41, with 3,785,005 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SWCH is in the "buy range".
Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) is -3 at $2.60, with 2,198,338 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RDBX is in the "buy range".
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -2.13 at $51.52, with 2,029,374 shares traded. This represents a 83.02% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is +0.45 at $59.86, with 1,661,715 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.54. OXY's current last sale is 83.72% of the target price of $71.5.
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +3.99 at $304.75, with 1,615,083 shares traded. This represents a 3.05% increase from its 52 Week Low.
CSX Corporation (CSX) is +0.49 at $33.27, with 1,558,592 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.47. CSX's current last sale is 83.18% of the target price of $40.
Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +1.64 at $156.15, with 1,483,552 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.56. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".
Unity Software Inc. (U) is -10.56 at $37.57, with 1,271,824 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is -0.19 at $23.00, with 872,532 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) is -0.4 at $43.02, with 849,868 shares traded. GSK's current last sale is 84.35% of the target price of $51.
NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.51 at $13.95, with 848,620 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/12/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Explore Pre-MarketExplore
Most Popular
- Pre-Market Most Active for May 9, 2022 : PLTR, TQQQ, RIVN, SQQQ, QQQ, AAPL, NIO, UBS, F, TSLA, LYG, CCL
- Pre-Market Most Active for May 2, 2022 : RDBX, TQQQ, SQQQ, QQQ, AAPL, NIO, VAXX, SAVE, F, T, BABA, RIG
- Pre-Market Most Active for May 5, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, TWTR, PFE, NIO, ICPT, ABB, QQQ, XOM, AMD, DASH, MSFT
- New All-Time Closing Highs for Dow, Nasdaq, S&P