Pre-Market Most Active for May 11, 2021 : PLTR, NIO, SQQQ, TSLA, AAPL, QQQ, SPCE, NOK, SOS, AMC, TQQQ, AMD

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -267.66 to 13,091.42. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 32,350,195 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -1.99 at $16.48, with 9,698,145 shares traded. Business Wire Reports: Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -3.56 at $30.77, with 4,091,643 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 51.28% of the target price of $60.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.73 at $12.81, with 3,920,665 shares traded. This represents a 22.7% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -48.02 at $581.02, with 2,180,147 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 81.55% of the target price of $712.5.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -3.41 at $123.44, with 1,934,321 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.97. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -6.5 at $319.26, with 1,805,222 shares traded. This represents a 47.81% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is -3.55 at $14.40, with 1,675,647 shares traded. SPCE's current last sale is 36% of the target price of $40.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.11 at $4.87, with 1,627,408 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 85.44% of the target price of $5.7.



SOS Limited (SOS) is -0.5601 at $3.02, with 1,482,378 shares traded.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.02 at $9.76, with 1,271,814 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 244% of the target price of $4.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -5.8 at $90.20, with 1,043,453 shares traded. This represents a 172.88% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is -3.09 at $72.90, with 705,236 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.47. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".

