Pre-Market Most Active for May 10, 2024 : NVAX, SQQQ, SOUN, INTC, VICI, TQQQ, MGNX, NIO, VRT, PLTR, AMC, OKLO

May 10, 2024 — 08:28 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 63.41 to 18,176.87. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 59,220,650 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) is +4.82 at $9.29, with 26,942,107 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Novavax Files for EUA in the UAE; Shares Up 4%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.13 at $10.55, with 2,864,240 shares traded. This represents a 4.98% increase from its 52 Week Low.

SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) is +0.7 at $5.45, with 2,632,586 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SOUN is in the "buy range".

Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.19 at $30.28, with 1,872,651 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 79.68% of the target price of $38.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is +0.051 at $29.35, with 1,802,949 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VICI is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.83 at $59.60, with 1,723,745 shares traded. This represents a 113.85% increase from its 52 Week Low.

MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX) is -10.08 at $4.59, with 1,470,719 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for MGNX is 13.416687; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.05 at $5.28, with 950,935 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 84.48% of the target price of $6.25.

Vertiv Holdings, LLC (VRT) is +1.65 at $99.59, with 799,481 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VRT is in the "buy range".

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.23 at $21.37, with 679,078 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 97.14% of the target price of $22.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.03 at $3.08, with 409,096 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 53.57% of the target price of $5.75.

Oklo Inc. (OKLO) is -2.03 at $16.20, with 408,030 shares traded.

