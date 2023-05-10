Pre-Market Most Active for May 10, 2023 : TQQQ, SQQQ, TCRX, SYNH, UPST, ABNB, RBLX, PLTR, TEVA, LTHM, NIO, TWLO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 95.22 to 13,296.33. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 29,832,688 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.01 at $27.88, with 2,451,661 shares traded. This represents a 73.17% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.0202 at $29.22, with 2,313,580 shares traded. This represents a 2.35% increase from its 52 Week Low.



TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (TCRX) is +1.01 at $4.41, with 2,139,237 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TCRX is in the "strong buy range".



Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH) is +3.36 at $41.81, with 1,639,381 shares traded. SYNH's current last sale is 110.03% of the target price of $38.



Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) is +5.3701 at $19.46, with 1,074,296 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for UPST is 9.419233; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) is -19.09 at $107.98, with 1,025,743 shares traded. ABNB's current last sale is 75.51% of the target price of $143.



Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is -2.89 at $33.30, with 998,451 shares traded. RBLX's current last sale is 85.38% of the target price of $39.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is unchanged at $9.55, with 816,141 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 119.38% of the target price of $8.



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is -0.59 at $8.51, with 796,544 shares traded. TEVA's current last sale is 85.1% of the target price of $10.



Livent Corporation (LTHM) is +0.27 at $24.50, with 705,797 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.55. LTHM's current last sale is 81.67% of the target price of $30.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.09 at $8.25, with 538,263 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Twilio Inc. (TWLO) is -9.8899 at $46.11, with 492,419 shares traded. TWLO's current last sale is 54.89% of the target price of $84.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.