News & Insights

Pre-Market
TQQQ

Pre-Market Most Active for May 10, 2023 : TQQQ, SQQQ, TCRX, SYNH, UPST, ABNB, RBLX, PLTR, TEVA, LTHM, NIO, TWLO

May 10, 2023 — 08:28 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 95.22 to 13,296.33. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 29,832,688 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.01 at $27.88, with 2,451,661 shares traded. This represents a 73.17% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.0202 at $29.22, with 2,313,580 shares traded. This represents a 2.35% increase from its 52 Week Low.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (TCRX) is +1.01 at $4.41, with 2,139,237 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TCRX is in the "strong buy range".

Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH) is +3.36 at $41.81, with 1,639,381 shares traded. SYNH's current last sale is 110.03% of the target price of $38.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) is +5.3701 at $19.46, with 1,074,296 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for UPST is 9.419233; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) is -19.09 at $107.98, with 1,025,743 shares traded. ABNB's current last sale is 75.51% of the target price of $143.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is -2.89 at $33.30, with 998,451 shares traded. RBLX's current last sale is 85.38% of the target price of $39.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is unchanged at $9.55, with 816,141 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 119.38% of the target price of $8.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is -0.59 at $8.51, with 796,544 shares traded. TEVA's current last sale is 85.1% of the target price of $10.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) is +0.27 at $24.50, with 705,797 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.55. LTHM's current last sale is 81.67% of the target price of $30.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.09 at $8.25, with 538,263 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) is -9.8899 at $46.11, with 492,419 shares traded. TWLO's current last sale is 54.89% of the target price of $84.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Pre-Market

Stocks mentioned

TQQQ
SQQQ
TCRX
SYNH
UPST
ABNB
RBLX
PLTR
TEVA
LTHM
NIO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.