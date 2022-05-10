Pre-Market Most Active for May 10, 2022 : PTON, TQQQ, AAPL, UPST, SQQQ, QQQ, PLTR, NIO, BHC, CCL, AMC, GSK
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 214.1 to 12,401.82. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 50,334,529 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:
Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) is -3.1299 at $11.00, with 5,350,588 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.37 at $31.89, with 5,207,367 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +2.34 at $154.40, with 3,272,803 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.56. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".
Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) is -43.96 at $33.17, with 3,219,963 shares traded. UPST's current last sale is 22.11% of the target price of $150.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -2.54 at $53.07, with 2,721,826 shares traded. This represents a 88.53% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +4.74 at $301.89, with 2,099,944 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.03 at $7.43, with 1,548,675 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.25 at $13.80, with 1,028,435 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/12/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022.
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) is -4.55 at $8.35, with 901,341 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.33 at $14.47, with 682,149 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.43 at $12.95, with 650,662 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 123.33% of the target price of $10.5.
GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) is -0.09 at $43.07, with 608,443 shares traded. GSK's current last sale is 84.45% of the target price of $51.
