Pre-Market Most Active for May 10, 2021 : SQQQ, INO, AMC, PLTR, QQQ, NOK, FCX, AAPL, SOS, TLRY, DKNG, X

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -46.89 to 13,672.74. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 12,939,564 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.12 at $11.35, with 1,162,573 shares traded. This represents a 8.72% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) is +0.19 at $7.04, with 1,129,257 shares traded. PR Newswire Reports: INOVIO Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.405 at $9.92, with 737,076 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 247.88% of the target price of $4.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.2 at $19.55, with 720,300 shares traded.PLTR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/11/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.04 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -1.12 at $333.08, with 415,885 shares traded. This represents a 54.21% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.04 at $5.14, with 397,471 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 90.18% of the target price of $5.7.



Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX) is +1.36 at $45.33, with 396,607 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.7. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.39 at $129.82, with 391,458 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.97. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



SOS Limited (SOS) is -0.01 at $3.90, with 380,800 shares traded.



Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) is +0.0399 at $16.22, with 374,830 shares traded. Business Wire Reports: Tilray® Selected by French National Agency to Supply GMP-Certified Medical Cannabis Products in France



DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) is -0.44 at $47.98, with 355,597 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DKNG is in the "buy range".



United States Steel Corporation (X) is +0.65 at $28.50, with 348,227 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.