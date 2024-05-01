News & Insights

Pre-Market
SQQQ

Pre-Market Most Active for May 1, 2024 : SQQQ, TSLL, NYCB, PFE, IBIT, TLRY, TQQQ, TSLA, NIO, CPNG, C, CVS

May 01, 2024 — 08:27 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -54.76 to 17,385.93. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 30,664,426 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.18 at $12.13, with 3,495,009 shares traded. This represents a 20.7% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.2012 at $8.13, with 2,969,655 shares traded. This represents a 64.55% increase from its 52 Week Low.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) is +0.52 at $3.17, with 2,490,577 shares traded.NYCB is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/3/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.13 per share, which represents a 23 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.33 at $25.95, with 2,392,052 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.63. Smarter Analyst Reports: Understanding Pfizer’s Newly Added Risk Factors

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) is -0.51 at $33.06, with 2,104,918 shares traded. This represents a 50.14% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) is -0.08 at $2.39, with 1,761,367 shares traded. TLRY's current last sale is 106.22% of the target price of $2.25.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.756 at $51.98, with 1,682,570 shares traded. This represents a 97.76% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -1.93 at $181.35, with 1,627,534 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 106.68% of the target price of $170.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.07 at $4.79, with 1,337,549 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 76.64% of the target price of $6.25.

Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) is -0.0847 at $22.42, with 1,034,014 shares traded.CPNG is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/7/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.06 per share, which represents a 5 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Citigroup Inc. (C) is -0.33 at $61.00, with 714,766 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.43. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for C is in the "buy range".

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is -8.21 at $59.50, with 590,495 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: CVS Impresses at Investor Day; Shares Reach New All-Time High

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market

Stocks mentioned

SQQQ
TSLL
NYCB
PFE
IBIT
TLRY
TQQQ
TSLA
NIO
CPNG
C

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.