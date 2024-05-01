Pre-Market Most Active for May 1, 2024 : SQQQ, TSLL, NYCB, PFE, IBIT, TLRY, TQQQ, TSLA, NIO, CPNG, C, CVS

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -54.76 to 17,385.93. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 30,664,426 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.18 at $12.13, with 3,495,009 shares traded. This represents a 20.7% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.2012 at $8.13, with 2,969,655 shares traded. This represents a 64.55% increase from its 52 Week Low.



New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) is +0.52 at $3.17, with 2,490,577 shares traded.NYCB is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/3/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.13 per share, which represents a 23 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.33 at $25.95, with 2,392,052 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.63. Smarter Analyst Reports: Understanding Pfizer’s Newly Added Risk Factors



iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) is -0.51 at $33.06, with 2,104,918 shares traded. This represents a 50.14% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) is -0.08 at $2.39, with 1,761,367 shares traded. TLRY's current last sale is 106.22% of the target price of $2.25.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.756 at $51.98, with 1,682,570 shares traded. This represents a 97.76% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -1.93 at $181.35, with 1,627,534 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 106.68% of the target price of $170.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.07 at $4.79, with 1,337,549 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 76.64% of the target price of $6.25.



Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) is -0.0847 at $22.42, with 1,034,014 shares traded.CPNG is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/7/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.06 per share, which represents a 5 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Citigroup Inc. (C) is -0.33 at $61.00, with 714,766 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.43. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for C is in the "buy range".



CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is -8.21 at $59.50, with 590,495 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: CVS Impresses at Investor Day; Shares Reach New All-Time High

