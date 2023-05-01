Pre-Market Most Active for May 1, 2023 : FRC, QH, SOFI, ISEE, NNOX, SQQQ, TQQQ, XYF, NCLH, JPM, CVNA, NIO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -12.71 to 13,233.28. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 41,257,030 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (FRC) is -1.21 at $2.30, with 16,160,036 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Quhuo Limited (QH) is +1.565 at $3.06, with 8,325,157 shares traded.



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is +0.27 at $6.50, with 4,059,874 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: SoFi Concludes Acquisition of Technisys



IVERIC bio, Inc. (ISEE) is +5.31 at $38.20, with 2,920,453 shares traded.ISEE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/3/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.44 per share, which represents a -29 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NANO-X IMAGING LTD (NNOX) is +2.89 at $9.00, with 2,025,180 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for NNOX is 11.653441; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.17 at $29.13, with 1,702,058 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.15 at $28.10, with 1,664,667 shares traded. This represents a 74.53% increase from its 52 Week Low.



X Financial (XYF) is +1.18 at $4.66, with 708,233 shares traded.



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is +0.25 at $13.60, with 612,597 shares traded. NCLH's current last sale is 85% of the target price of $16.



J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) is +5.83 at $144.07, with 485,922 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $3.51. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JPM is in the "buy range".



Carvana Co. (CVNA) is +0.19 at $7.13, with 451,799 shares traded.CVNA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/4/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -1.84 per share, which represents a -289 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.04 at $7.91, with 388,274 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

