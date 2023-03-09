Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 9, 2023 : SI, TSLA, SQQQ, TQQQ, GILD, JD, TSLL, CS, ASAN, KO, BAX, BABA

Pre-Market
March 09, 2023 — 08:28 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -4.78 to 12,210.55. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 32,562,011 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) is -1.89 at $3.02, with 4,919,772 shares traded. SI's current last sale is 22.37% of the target price of $13.5.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -4.1 at $177.90, with 3,373,736 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 80.86% of the target price of $220.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.6 at $38.01, with 2,650,449 shares traded. This represents a 21.94% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.34 at $22.65, with 2,372,984 shares traded. This represents a 40.68% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) is unchanged at $80.20, with 1,758,858 shares traded. GILD's current last sale is 88.13% of the target price of $91.

JD.com, Inc. (JD) is -2.23 at $44.75, with 1,431,600 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JD is in the "buy range".

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is -0.38 at $10.31, with 1,287,906 shares traded. This represents a 122.2% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Credit Suisse Group (CS) is -0.12 at $2.78, with 776,057 shares traded. CS's current last sale is 55.05% of the target price of $5.05.

Asana, Inc. (ASAN) is +3.12 at $20.92, with 638,612 shares traded. ASAN's current last sale is 104.6% of the target price of $20.

Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is unchanged at $60.04, with 616,598 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.64. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) is +0.07 at $39.51, with 578,053 shares traded. BAX's current last sale is 87.8% of the target price of $45.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -1.75 at $85.20, with 490,591 shares traded. BABA's current last sale is 59.17% of the target price of $144.001.

