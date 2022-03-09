Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 9, 2022 : TQQQ, KO, SQQQ, CTVA, QQQ, NVDA, CSCO, AAPL, CCL, NINE, GOLD, F
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 303.12 to 13,570.72. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 38,597,923 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:
ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +3.01 at $45.14, with 3,153,535 shares traded. This represents a 11.15% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is +0.89 at $59.55, with 3,059,351 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.51. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -3.6 at $46.07, with 2,895,948 shares traded. This represents a 63.66% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) is +0.8 at $50.88, with 1,603,381 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CTVA is in the "buy range".
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +7.81 at $331.16, with 1,573,526 shares traded. This represents a 7.9% increase from its 52 Week Low.
NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +8.66 at $223.80, with 1,478,091 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.08. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".
Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is +0.78 at $55.18, with 1,284,303 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.83. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".
Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +3.61 at $161.05, with 1,130,921 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".
Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +1.08 at $16.96, with 1,041,676 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 68.53% of the target price of $24.75.
Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NINE) is -0.86 at $4.80, with 997,071 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) is -1.44 at $23.92, with 871,938 shares traded. GOLD's current last sale is 88.59% of the target price of $27.
Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.58 at $16.61, with 854,876 shares traded. F's current last sale is 81.02% of the target price of $20.5.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
