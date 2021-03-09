Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 9, 2021 : ANPC, SQQQ, SOS, NIO, AMC, QQQ, AAPL, PLTR, EXPR, GME, TQQQ, ACAD

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 263.42 to 12,562.5. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 31,114,313 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (ANPC) is +3.58 at $9.38, with 4,785,042 shares traded. ANPC's current last sale is 117.25% of the target price of $8.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -1.08 at $15.24, with 3,695,588 shares traded. This represents a 29.59% increase from its 52 Week Low.



SOS Limited (SOS) is +0.63 at $6.13, with 2,914,389 shares traded.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +1.91 at $37.12, with 2,530,916 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 57.86% of the target price of $64.15.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.11 at $9.40, with 2,335,086 shares traded.AMC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/10/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -2.89 per share, which represents a 35 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +6.63 at $306.57, with 2,067,485 shares traded. This represents a 85.88% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +2.37 at $118.73, with 2,000,184 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.92 at $23.44, with 1,939,873 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 156.27% of the target price of $15.



Express, Inc. (EXPR) is -0.15 at $3.88, with 1,771,348 shares traded.EXPR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/10/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.85 per share, which represents a 19 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Gamestop Corporation (GME) is +22.4 at $216.90, with 1,657,996 shares traded. GME's current last sale is 1,549.29% of the target price of $14.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +5.06 at $81.66, with 1,216,971 shares traded. This represents a 406.1% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) is -19.22 at $26.56, with 1,176,301 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for ACAD is 7.078851; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

