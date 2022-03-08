Pre-Market
NINE

Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 8, 2022 : NINE, TMC, TQQQ, MNDT, SQQQ, QQQ, AAL, GSK, F, VALE, CCL, RIG

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is to 13,290.63. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 34,912,557 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NINE) is +3.2601 at $6.85, with 10,002,089 shares traded. NINE's current last sale is 249.09% of the target price of $2.75.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) is +0.51 at $2.16, with 4,206,126 shares traded.TMC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/10/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.12 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.59 at $42.13, with 4,151,149 shares traded. This represents a 10.48% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Mandiant, Inc. (MNDT) is -0.69 at $21.80, with 4,018,826 shares traded. MNDT's current last sale is 109% of the target price of $20.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.6399 at $49.65, with 2,586,888 shares traded. This represents a 76.38% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -1.46 at $323.40, with 2,163,443 shares traded. This represents a 7.98% increase from its 52 Week Low.

American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is unchanged at $12.84, with 1,357,546 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) is -0.11 at $39.35, with 1,017,045 shares traded. GSK's current last sale is 77.16% of the target price of $51.

Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.03 at $15.94, with 910,538 shares traded. F's current last sale is 77.76% of the target price of $20.5.

VALE S.A. (VALE) is +0.11 at $20.71, with 883,481 shares traded. VALE's current last sale is 103.55% of the target price of $20.

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.22 at $15.75, with 814,784 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is +0.15 at $5.10, with 798,580 shares traded. RIG's current last sale is 159.38% of the target price of $3.2.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NINE TMC TQQQ MNDT SQQQ QQQ AAL GSK F VALE CCL
Nasdaq N

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Get the latest stock market news, stock information & quotes, data analysis reports, as well as a general overview of the market landscape from Nasdaq.

Read Nasdaq.com's Bio

Explore Pre-Market

Explore

Most Popular