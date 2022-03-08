Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 8, 2022 : NINE, TMC, TQQQ, MNDT, SQQQ, QQQ, AAL, GSK, F, VALE, CCL, RIG

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is to 13,290.63. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 34,912,557 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NINE) is +3.2601 at $6.85, with 10,002,089 shares traded. NINE's current last sale is 249.09% of the target price of $2.75.



TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) is +0.51 at $2.16, with 4,206,126 shares traded.TMC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/10/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.12 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.59 at $42.13, with 4,151,149 shares traded. This represents a 10.48% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Mandiant, Inc. (MNDT) is -0.69 at $21.80, with 4,018,826 shares traded. MNDT's current last sale is 109% of the target price of $20.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.6399 at $49.65, with 2,586,888 shares traded. This represents a 76.38% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -1.46 at $323.40, with 2,163,443 shares traded. This represents a 7.98% increase from its 52 Week Low.



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is unchanged at $12.84, with 1,357,546 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) is -0.11 at $39.35, with 1,017,045 shares traded. GSK's current last sale is 77.16% of the target price of $51.



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.03 at $15.94, with 910,538 shares traded. F's current last sale is 77.76% of the target price of $20.5.



VALE S.A. (VALE) is +0.11 at $20.71, with 883,481 shares traded. VALE's current last sale is 103.55% of the target price of $20.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.22 at $15.75, with 814,784 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is +0.15 at $5.10, with 798,580 shares traded. RIG's current last sale is 159.38% of the target price of $3.2.

