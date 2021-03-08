Pre-Market
SQQQ

Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 8, 2021 : SQQQ, NIO, QQQ, AMC, SOS, PLTR, XPEV, GME, AAPL, TQQQ, TSLA, PS

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -84.42 to 12,584.09. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 26,948,234 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.31 at $15.35, with 4,221,039 shares traded. This represents a 30.53% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -1.07 at $37.04, with 3,932,965 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 57.74% of the target price of $64.15.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -2.05 at $306.63, with 2,620,872 shares traded. This represents a 85.92% increase from its 52 Week Low.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.43 at $8.48, with 2,434,002 shares traded.AMC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/10/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -2.89 per share, which represents a 35 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

SOS Limited (SOS) is +0.2201 at $6.72, with 2,110,160 shares traded.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.3 at $23.65, with 1,847,654 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 157.67% of the target price of $15.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +1.27 at $29.30, with 1,604,245 shares traded. PR Newswire Reports: GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World

Gamestop Corporation (GME) is +14.27 at $152.01, with 1,556,203 shares traded. GME's current last sale is 1,085.79% of the target price of $14.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -1.04 at $120.38, with 1,233,519 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.7 at $82.06, with 1,213,071 shares traded. This represents a 408.58% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -8.26 at $589.69, with 1,019,467 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 102.02% of the target price of $578.

Pluralsight, Inc. (PS) is +1.38 at $21.94, with 794,656 shares traded. PS's current last sale is 109.7% of the target price of $20.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SQQQ NIO QQQ AMC SOS PLTR XPEV GME AAPL TQQQ TSLA
Nasdaq N

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Get the latest stock market news, stock information & quotes, data analysis reports, as well as a general overview of the market landscape from Nasdaq.

Read Nasdaq.com's Bio