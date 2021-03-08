Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 8, 2021 : SQQQ, NIO, QQQ, AMC, SOS, PLTR, XPEV, GME, AAPL, TQQQ, TSLA, PS

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -84.42 to 12,584.09. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 26,948,234 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.31 at $15.35, with 4,221,039 shares traded. This represents a 30.53% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -1.07 at $37.04, with 3,932,965 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 57.74% of the target price of $64.15.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -2.05 at $306.63, with 2,620,872 shares traded. This represents a 85.92% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.43 at $8.48, with 2,434,002 shares traded.AMC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/10/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -2.89 per share, which represents a 35 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



SOS Limited (SOS) is +0.2201 at $6.72, with 2,110,160 shares traded.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.3 at $23.65, with 1,847,654 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 157.67% of the target price of $15.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +1.27 at $29.30, with 1,604,245 shares traded. PR Newswire Reports: GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World



Gamestop Corporation (GME) is +14.27 at $152.01, with 1,556,203 shares traded. GME's current last sale is 1,085.79% of the target price of $14.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -1.04 at $120.38, with 1,233,519 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.7 at $82.06, with 1,213,071 shares traded. This represents a 408.58% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -8.26 at $589.69, with 1,019,467 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 102.02% of the target price of $578.



Pluralsight, Inc. (PS) is +1.38 at $21.94, with 794,656 shares traded. PS's current last sale is 109.7% of the target price of $20.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.