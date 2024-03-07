News & Insights

Pre-Market
IPA

Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 7, 2024 : IPA, PLTR, SQQQ, NYCB, NKGN, TQQQ, TSLA, TSLL, VSCO, NIO, NVO, BBAI

March 07, 2024 — 08:29 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 126.67 to 18,144.24. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 56,306,561 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA) is +0.56 at $2.14, with 8,947,101 shares traded.IPA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/14/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.08 per share, which represents a -14 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +1.05 at $27.21, with 4,927,470 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.04. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.16 at $10.82, with 4,854,159 shares traded. This represents a 3.74% increase from its 52 Week Low.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) is +0.05 at $3.51, with 3,881,413 shares traded. NYCB's current last sale is 54% of the target price of $6.5.

NKGen Biotech, Inc. (NKGN) is +0.42 at $2.25, with 3,340,524 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for NKGN is 16.102992; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.98 at $61.11, with 2,511,655 shares traded. This represents a 203.58% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -3.39 at $173.15, with 2,187,410 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 78% of the target price of $222.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is -0.25 at $8.09, with 1,621,552 shares traded. This represents a 1.76% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Victorias Secret & Co. (VSCO) is -7.69 at $17.93, with 1,518,781 shares traded. VSCO's current last sale is 68.96% of the target price of $26.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.13 at $5.64, with 975,435 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 61.98% of the target price of $9.1.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is +7.65 at $132.40, with 852,158 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVO is in the "buy range".

BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.124 at $3.94, with 579,009 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 112.69% of the target price of $3.5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market

Stocks mentioned

IPA
PLTR
SQQQ
NYCB
NKGN
TQQQ
TSLA
TSLL
VSCO
NIO
NVO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.