Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 7, 2024 : IPA, PLTR, SQQQ, NYCB, NKGN, TQQQ, TSLA, TSLL, VSCO, NIO, NVO, BBAI

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 126.67 to 18,144.24. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 56,306,561 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA) is +0.56 at $2.14, with 8,947,101 shares traded.IPA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/14/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.08 per share, which represents a -14 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +1.05 at $27.21, with 4,927,470 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.04. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.16 at $10.82, with 4,854,159 shares traded. This represents a 3.74% increase from its 52 Week Low.



New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) is +0.05 at $3.51, with 3,881,413 shares traded. NYCB's current last sale is 54% of the target price of $6.5.



NKGen Biotech, Inc. (NKGN) is +0.42 at $2.25, with 3,340,524 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for NKGN is 16.102992; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.98 at $61.11, with 2,511,655 shares traded. This represents a 203.58% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -3.39 at $173.15, with 2,187,410 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 78% of the target price of $222.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is -0.25 at $8.09, with 1,621,552 shares traded. This represents a 1.76% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Victorias Secret & Co. (VSCO) is -7.69 at $17.93, with 1,518,781 shares traded. VSCO's current last sale is 68.96% of the target price of $26.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.13 at $5.64, with 975,435 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 61.98% of the target price of $9.1.



Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is +7.65 at $132.40, with 852,158 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVO is in the "buy range".



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.124 at $3.94, with 579,009 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 112.69% of the target price of $3.5.

