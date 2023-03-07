Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 7, 2023 : TQQQ, SE, SQQQ, RIVN, TSLA, KC, VOD, AMAM, HLN, SNAP, NIO, JOBY

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 29.14 to 12,331.62. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 20,349,976 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.14 at $23.70, with 2,284,983 shares traded. This represents a 47.2% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Sea Limited (SE) is +4.96 at $70.67, with 1,725,353 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SE is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.23 at $36.37, with 1,564,746 shares traded. This represents a 16.68% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is -0.99 at $16.14, with 1,228,858 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RIVN is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -1.42 at $192.39, with 1,197,711 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 88.25% of the target price of $218.



Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) is -0.02 at $4.39, with 801,224 shares traded. KC's current last sale is 87.8% of the target price of $5.



Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) is -0.01 at $11.87, with 712,391 shares traded. VOD's current last sale is 83.59% of the target price of $14.2.



Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) is -0.74 at $11.80, with 568,087 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Haleon plc (HLN) is unchanged at $7.85, with 561,499 shares traded.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.15 at $11.81, with 524,679 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 118.1% of the target price of $10.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.15 at $9.16, with 488,695 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) is -0.15 at $4.35, with 344,493 shares traded. JOBY's current last sale is 58% of the target price of $7.5.

