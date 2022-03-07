Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 7, 2022 : BBBY, NINE, TQQQ, SQQQ, OXY, CTVA, QQQ, ING, CNR, BCEL, NIO, AAL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -76.14 to 13,761.69. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 57,221,605 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is +14.37 at $30.55, with 11,954,724 shares traded. BBBY's current last sale is 203.67% of the target price of $15.



Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NINE) is +0.81 at $2.61, with 4,983,810 shares traded.NINE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/8/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.55 per share, which represents a -120 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.87 at $47.22, with 3,354,232 shares traded. This represents a 25.87% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.7801 at $44.89, with 2,321,720 shares traded. This represents a 59.47% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is +3.63 at $59.78, with 2,279,076 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.19. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) is +0.1 at $51.58, with 1,995,693 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CTVA is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -1.97 at $335.33, with 1,709,773 shares traded. This represents a 12.73% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ING Group, N.V. (ING) is -0.29 at $9.43, with 1,640,881 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR) is +2.84 at $24.15, with 1,531,734 shares traded. CNR's current last sale is 105.81% of the target price of $22.825.



Atreca, Inc. (BCEL) is -1.09 at $4.11, with 1,168,757 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for BCEL is 12.694609; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.52 at $18.11, with 1,084,237 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is -0.3799 at $14.21, with 872,230 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.