Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 6, 2024 : AISP, PLTR, SQQQ, JD, TQQQ, SOFI, AAPL, CVS, NIO, PFE, MS, BMY

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 156.37 to 18,054.24. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 71,408,274 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Airship AI Holdings, Inc (AISP) is +2.99 at $7.94, with 13,577,725 shares traded.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +2.06 at $25.87, with 9,068,397 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.04. PLTR's current last sale is 129.35% of the target price of $20.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.27 at $10.92, with 4,551,208 shares traded. This represents a 4.7% increase from its 52 Week Low.



JD.com, Inc. (JD) is +2.83 at $24.27, with 3,372,250 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JD is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.449 at $60.49, with 3,017,123 shares traded. This represents a 200.49% increase from its 52 Week Low.



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is +0.14 at $7.41, with 2,919,080 shares traded. SOFI's current last sale is 78% of the target price of $9.5.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +1.07 at $171.19, with 2,048,673 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is -0.12 at $73.59, with 1,685,327 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.18. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVS is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.05 at $5.43, with 1,259,508 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 59.67% of the target price of $9.1.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.2676 at $26.35, with 930,448 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 75.28% of the target price of $35.



Morgan Stanley (MS) is +0.17 at $89.30, with 865,436 shares traded. MS's current last sale is 97.07% of the target price of $92.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is +0.03 at $51.85, with 843,221 shares traded. BMY's current last sale is 94.27% of the target price of $55.

