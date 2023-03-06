Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 6, 2023 : BEKE, TQQQ, SQQQ, BBIO, ESPR, TSLA, CSX, AZUL, SI, CVS, HLN, BBAI

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 60.8 to 12,351.61. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 47,155,524 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is -0.02 at $19.75, with 5,144,769 shares traded.BEKE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/8/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.03 per share, which represents a -12 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.3 at $23.76, with 4,149,995 shares traded. This represents a 47.58% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.44 at $36.29, with 3,350,654 shares traded. This represents a 16.42% increase from its 52 Week Low.



BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO) is +7.1425 at $18.01, with 2,582,464 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for BBIO is 9.242571; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) is -1.6785 at $4.66, with 2,233,546 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.48. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for ESPR is 10.537445; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +1.46 at $199.25, with 2,015,162 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 97.2% of the target price of $205.



CSX Corporation (CSX) is -0.04 at $31.11, with 1,335,661 shares traded. CSX's current last sale is 88.89% of the target price of $35.



Azul S.A. (AZUL) is +0.72 at $4.88, with 904,154 shares traded. AZUL's current last sale is 53.63% of the target price of $9.1.



Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) is -0.47 at $5.30, with 889,744 shares traded. SI's current last sale is 37.86% of the target price of $14.



CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is +0.16 at $81.97, with 697,484 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.21. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVS is in the "buy range".



Haleon plc (HLN) is -0.05 at $7.72, with 625,272 shares traded.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.1 at $3.28, with 494,966 shares traded.BBAI is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/13/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.09 per share, which represents a -70 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

