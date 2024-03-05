Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 5, 2024 : SQQQ, NIO, LVTX, SOFI, SOUN, TSLA, TQQQ, BBAI, HPQ, PFE, VZ, PLTR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -107.33 to 18,119.15. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 49,450,524 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.19 at $10.81, with 4,919,489 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.1 at $5.23, with 4,636,506 shares traded.



LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (LVTX) is +0.34 at $3.37, with 3,481,618 shares traded.



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is -0.7 at $7.88, with 3,445,767 shares traded.



SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) is -0.225 at $5.40, with 2,185,107 shares traded.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -5.63 at $182.51, with 2,087,547 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.08 at $61.30, with 2,039,305 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.12 at $4.45, with 1,993,665 shares traded.BBAI is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/7/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.07 per share, which represents a -23 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



HP Inc. (HPQ) is -0.16 at $28.90, with 1,946,489 shares traded.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.1 at $25.99, with 1,818,205 shares traded.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is +0.0399 at $40.35, with 1,244,057 shares traded.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.24 at $23.80, with 1,096,905 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.04.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.