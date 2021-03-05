Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 5, 2021 : CLPS, SQQQ, SOS, NIO, WTRH, QQQ, PLTR, AAPL, NCLH, TQQQ, GSX, SPCE

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 14.78 to 12,478.78. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 27,618,530 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) is +1.18 at $5.32, with 5,440,070 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.13 at $15.63, with 3,624,535 shares traded. This represents a 32.91% increase from its 52 Week Low.



SOS Limited (SOS) is -0.24 at $6.68, with 2,085,032 shares traded.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -1.0501 at $38.23, with 2,039,382 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 59.59% of the target price of $64.15.



Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) is +0.63 at $3.62, with 1,722,105 shares traded.WTRH is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/8/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.04 per share, which represents a -28 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.88 at $304.98, with 1,416,243 shares traded. This represents a 84.91% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.55 at $24.18, with 1,403,902 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 161.2% of the target price of $15.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.37 at $120.50, with 1,140,688 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is -2.45 at $30.45, with 1,000,723 shares traded. NCLH's current last sale is 126.88% of the target price of $24.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.68 at $80.85, with 999,390 shares traded. This represents a 401.08% increase from its 52 Week Low.



GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) is -11.45 at $72.50, with 855,073 shares traded. Reuters Reports: BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Eastman Kodak, Hexo Corp, Atara, energy stocks



Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is -2.05 at $28.25, with 737,064 shares traded. SPCE's current last sale is 70.63% of the target price of $40.

