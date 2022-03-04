Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 4, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, UBS, QQQ, CCL, APA, AAPL, SOFI, AEG, TSM, NIO, F

Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 4, 2022

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -89.71 to 13,945.5. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 27,917,496 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.14 at $49.10, with 2,651,638 shares traded. This represents a 30.88% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.97 at $43.24, with 1,550,660 shares traded. This represents a 53.61% increase from its 52 Week Low.

UBS AG (UBS) is -1.03 at $16.00, with 1,401,324 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBS is in the "buy range".

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -2.64 at $339.62, with 1,216,622 shares traded. This represents a 14.18% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.57 at $17.70, with 1,034,211 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 71.52% of the target price of $24.75.

APA Corporation (APA) is +0.32 at $38.60, with 891,115 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.5. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for APA is in the "buy range".

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -1.41 at $164.82, with 799,458 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is -0.29 at $10.40, with 773,565 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SOFI is in the "buy range".

Aegon NV (AEG) is -0.32 at $4.47, with 661,682 shares traded.AEG is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/10/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.2 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is -2.19 at $106.60, with 580,611 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TSM is in the "buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.51 at $19.37, with 538,585 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.24 at $17.36, with 520,181 shares traded. F's current last sale is 84.68% of the target price of $20.5.

