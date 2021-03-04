Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 4, 2021 : SKT, SQQQ, SOS, NIO, PLTR, QTT, CCIV, QQQ, SOAC, AAPL, TQQQ, AAL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 16.34 to 12,699.67. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 27,796,157 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) is +3.33 at $21.07, with 11,821,995 shares traded. SKT's current last sale is 227.78% of the target price of $9.25.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.02 at $15.04, with 3,909,367 shares traded. This represents a 27.89% increase from its 52 Week Low.



SOS Limited (SOS) is -0.67 at $7.50, with 3,603,088 shares traded.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -1.2 at $40.33, with 3,375,584 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 62.87% of the target price of $64.15.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +1.01 at $24.60, with 2,385,002 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 164% of the target price of $15.



Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) is -0.67 at $3.15, with 1,685,826 shares traded. PR Newswire Reports: Roche Cyrulnik Freedman LLP was appointed Lead Counsel and is actively pursuing claims on behalf of investors in a securities class action against Qutoutiao, Inc.



Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) is -0.32 at $23.88, with 1,619,796 shares traded.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.06 at $309.10, with 1,390,232 shares traded. This represents a 87.41% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (SOAC) is +0.08 at $10.30, with 1,383,046 shares traded.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.07 at $122.13, with 1,233,913 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.09 at $84.25, with 970,868 shares traded. This represents a 422.16% increase from its 52 Week Low.



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.08 at $22.25, with 768,095 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 171.15% of the target price of $13.

