Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 31, 2023 : TQQQ, VZ, SQQQ, KO, TSLA, FRC, NIO, JNJ, SCYX, QQQ, BABA, PYXS

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 6.1 to 12,969.24. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 36,278,117 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.041 at $26.90, with 2,411,698 shares traded. This represents a 67.07% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is +0.19 at $38.85, with 2,112,866 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 88.3% of the target price of $44.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.08 at $30.96, with 1,538,946 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is +0.1252 at $61.98, with 882,440 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +0.87 at $196.15, with 792,947 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 87.96% of the target price of $223.



FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (FRC) is +0.0915 at $13.78, with 618,523 shares traded. FRC's current last sale is 9.84% of the target price of $140.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.18 at $10.28, with 562,039 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is +0.44 at $153.87, with 495,096 shares traded. JNJ's current last sale is 85.01% of the target price of $181.



SCYNEXIS, Inc. (SCYX) is +0.07 at $3.01, with 432,570 shares traded.SCYX is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/4/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.5 per share, which represents a -105 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.12 at $315.56, with 418,335 shares traded. This represents a 24.11% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -0.8624 at $102.52, with 405,171 shares traded. BABA's current last sale is 71.19% of the target price of $144.



Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (PYXS) is +0.17 at $6.17, with 370,199 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

