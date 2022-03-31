Pre-Market
CLVS

Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 31, 2022 : CLVS, ISPO, IQ, ATVI, SQQQ, AMC, TQQQ, NIO, PATH, OXY, DIDI, WIT

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 26.4 to 15,097.95. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 37,674,218 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS) is +0.71 at $2.36, with 13,066,652 shares traded. CLVS's current last sale is 59% of the target price of $4.

Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) is +2.57 at $11.12, with 2,671,405 shares traded. ISPO's current last sale is 101.09% of the target price of $11.

iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is -0.58 at $4.46, with 2,038,842 shares traded. IQ's current last sale is 49.56% of the target price of $9.

Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) is +0.11 at $80.47, with 1,160,733 shares traded. ATVI's current last sale is 84.71% of the target price of $95.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.21 at $32.11, with 1,150,552 shares traded. This represents a 14.07% increase from its 52 Week Low.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -1.06 at $24.62, with 1,102,606 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 209.53% of the target price of $11.75.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.4 at $61.09, with 1,077,783 shares traded. This represents a 54.42% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.31 at $22.48, with 655,560 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

UiPath, Inc. (PATH) is -5.49 at $23.55, with 575,046 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PATH is in the "buy range".

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is -1.43 at $56.05, with 570,479 shares traded. OXY's current last sale is 140.13% of the target price of $40.

DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is -0.04 at $2.90, with 465,928 shares traded. DIDI's current last sale is 18.59% of the target price of $15.6.

Wipro Limited (WIT) is -0.05 at $7.80, with 426,420 shares traded. WIT's current last sale is 105.41% of the target price of $7.4.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CLVS ISPO IQ ATVI SQQQ AMC TQQQ NIO PATH OXY DIDI
Nasdaq N

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Get the latest stock market news, stock information & quotes, data analysis reports, as well as a general overview of the market landscape from Nasdaq.

Read Nasdaq.com's Bio

Explore Pre-Market

Explore

Most Popular