Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 31, 2022 : CLVS, ISPO, IQ, ATVI, SQQQ, AMC, TQQQ, NIO, PATH, OXY, DIDI, WIT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 26.4 to 15,097.95. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 37,674,218 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS) is +0.71 at $2.36, with 13,066,652 shares traded. CLVS's current last sale is 59% of the target price of $4.



Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) is +2.57 at $11.12, with 2,671,405 shares traded. ISPO's current last sale is 101.09% of the target price of $11.



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is -0.58 at $4.46, with 2,038,842 shares traded. IQ's current last sale is 49.56% of the target price of $9.



Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) is +0.11 at $80.47, with 1,160,733 shares traded. ATVI's current last sale is 84.71% of the target price of $95.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.21 at $32.11, with 1,150,552 shares traded. This represents a 14.07% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -1.06 at $24.62, with 1,102,606 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 209.53% of the target price of $11.75.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.4 at $61.09, with 1,077,783 shares traded. This represents a 54.42% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.31 at $22.48, with 655,560 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



UiPath, Inc. (PATH) is -5.49 at $23.55, with 575,046 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PATH is in the "buy range".



Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is -1.43 at $56.05, with 570,479 shares traded. OXY's current last sale is 140.13% of the target price of $40.



DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is -0.04 at $2.90, with 465,928 shares traded. DIDI's current last sale is 18.59% of the target price of $15.6.



Wipro Limited (WIT) is -0.05 at $7.80, with 426,420 shares traded. WIT's current last sale is 105.41% of the target price of $7.4.

