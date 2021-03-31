Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 31, 2021 : NIO, AAPL, SQQQ, SOS, TME, INFY, ET, PFE, CAN, QQQ, TQQQ, TSLA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 83.22 to 12,979.75. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 13,116,558 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +1.31 at $38.86, with 1,034,639 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 64.77% of the target price of $60.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +1.94 at $121.84, with 1,024,728 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.23 at $13.52, with 952,610 shares traded. This represents a 14.97% increase from its 52 Week Low.



SOS Limited (SOS) is +0.06 at $5.07, with 786,306 shares traded.



Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is +0.3399 at $21.68, with 775,455 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TME is in the "buy range".



Infosys Limited (INFY) is unchanged at $18.80, with 663,919 shares traded. INFY's current last sale is 98.95% of the target price of $19.



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) is unchanged at $7.76, with 613,256 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ET is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.17 at $36.28, with 590,639 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 93.03% of the target price of $39.



Canaan Inc. (CAN) is +0.04 at $21.30, with 506,523 shares traded.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.74 at $316.06, with 438,132 shares traded. This represents a 74.75% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.4 at $88.74, with 431,033 shares traded. This represents a 336.93% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +11.36 at $646.98, with 407,861 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 95.85% of the target price of $675.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.