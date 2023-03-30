Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 30, 2023 : OSH, SCYX, TQQQ, TAL, SQQQ, CMCSA, FRC, TSLA, INTC, BABA, NIO, UBER

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 87.3 to 12,933.33. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 64,654,265 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Oak Street Health, Inc. (OSH) is +1.77 at $38.78, with 14,113,815 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



SCYNEXIS, Inc. (SCYX) is +1.49 at $3.16, with 6,081,958 shares traded.SCYX is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/4/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.5 per share, which represents a -105 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.41 at $26.64, with 4,884,856 shares traded. This represents a 65.47% increase from its 52 Week Low.



TAL Education Group (TAL) is -0.11 at $6.60, with 3,419,208 shares traded. TAL's current last sale is 110.92% of the target price of $5.95.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.52 at $31.24, with 3,276,242 shares traded. This represents a .84% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $36.95, with 3,206,494 shares traded. CMCSA's current last sale is 83.98% of the target price of $44.



FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (FRC) is +0.31 at $14.57, with 1,418,775 shares traded. FRC's current last sale is 10.41% of the target price of $140.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +1 at $194.88, with 1,301,637 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 87.39% of the target price of $223.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.36 at $31.88, with 1,260,567 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 113.86% of the target price of $28.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +1.47 at $101.39, with 1,088,045 shares traded. BABA's current last sale is 70.41% of the target price of $144.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.08 at $9.91, with 719,298 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is +0.27 at $31.14, with 690,872 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".

