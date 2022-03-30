Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 30, 2022 : ADGI, SQQQ, TQQQ, AMC, QQQ, AKBA, FMS, TLRY, NIO, TISI, TME, XOM

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -76.15 to 15,163.17. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 36,585,528 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (ADGI) is +2.05 at $5.90, with 12,940,369 shares traded.ADGI is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/4/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -1 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.65 at $32.02, with 1,850,185 shares traded. This represents a 13.75% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.27 at $61.30, with 1,679,427 shares traded. This represents a 54.95% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.17 at $29.27, with 1,343,218 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 249.11% of the target price of $11.75.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -2.72 at $368.47, with 878,244 shares traded. This represents a 18.27% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) is -0.08 at $2.36, with 770,343 shares traded. AKBA's current last sale is 29.5% of the target price of $8.



Fresenius Medical Care Corporation (FMS) is -0.3282 at $33.21, with 734,181 shares traded. FMS's current last sale is 92.26% of the target price of $36.



Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) is -0.11 at $8.21, with 722,897 shares traded. TLRY's current last sale is 96.59% of the target price of $8.5.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.179 at $21.70, with 679,967 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Team, Inc. (TISI) is +0.1688 at $2.08, with 634,547 shares traded.



Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is -0.2 at $5.01, with 548,759 shares traded. TME's current last sale is 54.46% of the target price of $9.2.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is +0.73 at $83.10, with 494,906 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $2. XOM's current last sale is 110.8% of the target price of $75.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.