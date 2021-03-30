Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 30, 2021 : VIPS, SQQQ, TME, VIAC, GSX, CAN, CS, NIO, QQQ, IQ, SOS, AAPL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -80.54 to 12,885.2. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 23,239,736 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is +1.78 at $30.25, with 2,768,859 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VIPS is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.29 at $13.84, with 1,161,981 shares traded. This represents a 17.69% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is +0.46 at $20.80, with 984,495 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TME is in the "buy range".



ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) is +1.16 at $46.17, with 858,732 shares traded. VIAC's current last sale is 95.2% of the target price of $48.5.



GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) is +1.61 at $33.39, with 776,100 shares traded. GSX's current last sale is 64.83% of the target price of $51.5.



Canaan Inc. (CAN) is +1.29 at $18.90, with 751,416 shares traded.



Credit Suisse Group (CS) is -0.35 at $11.04, with 715,629 shares traded. CS's current last sale is 83.64% of the target price of $13.2.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.43 at $35.08, with 651,835 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 58.47% of the target price of $60.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -2.25 at $313.66, with 649,805 shares traded. This represents a 73.43% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is +0.26 at $16.81, with 644,462 shares traded. IQ's current last sale is 75.38% of the target price of $22.3.



SOS Limited (SOS) is +0.1 at $5.70, with 643,961 shares traded.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -1.04 at $120.35, with 620,663 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.