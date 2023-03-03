Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 3, 2023 : TQQQ, SQQQ, TSLA, ARDX, HLN, CSCO, SOUN, BABA, AI, SI, HPE, HD

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 37.28 to 12,082.15. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 54,172,300 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.2099 at $22.32, with 4,393,847 shares traded. This represents a 38.63% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.36 at $38.77, with 2,896,224 shares traded. This represents a 24.38% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +3.12 at $194.02, with 2,347,442 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 94.64% of the target price of $205.



Ardelyx, Inc. (ARDX) is +0.45 at $3.34, with 2,084,602 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ARDX is in the "buy range".



Haleon plc (HLN) is +0.1 at $7.73, with 1,505,908 shares traded.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $48.53, with 1,337,849 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.86. CSCO's current last sale is 88.24% of the target price of $55.



SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) is +0.3 at $2.83, with 1,261,682 shares traded.SOUN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/9/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.17 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +0.34 at $90.09, with 1,218,007 shares traded. BABA's current last sale is 62.56% of the target price of $144.



C3.ai, Inc. (AI) is +4.01 at $25.32, with 1,210,118 shares traded. AI's current last sale is 194.77% of the target price of $13.



Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) is +0.1908 at $5.91, with 1,155,454 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is +0.36 at $15.86, with 706,774 shares traded. HPE's current last sale is 90.63% of the target price of $17.5.



Home Depot, Inc. (The) (HD) is -1.02 at $292.00, with 575,327 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HD is in the "buy range".

