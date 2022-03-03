Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 3, 2022 : CAN, TQQQ, KGC, AAPL, SQQQ, F, SNOW, UBS, QQQ, BBY, GRAB, BP
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 14.15 to 14,257.84. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 19,446,800 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:
Canaan Inc. (CAN) is +0.96 at $6.37, with 1,727,025 shares traded.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.21 at $52.64, with 1,353,218 shares traded. This represents a 40.32% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is -0.27 at $5.18, with 1,056,455 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KGC is in the "buy range".
Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.61 at $167.17, with 1,010,816 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.15 at $40.43, with 913,565 shares traded. This represents a 43.62% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.28 at $18.38, with 845,510 shares traded. F's current last sale is 89.66% of the target price of $20.5.
Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) is -49.71 at $214.98, with 843,874 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SNOW is in the "buy range".
UBS AG (UBS) is -0.19 at $17.32, with 808,579 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBS is in the "buy range".
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.24 at $347.46, with 778,412 shares traded. This represents a 16.81% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) is +6.96 at $107.80, with 678,142 shares traded. BBY's current last sale is 86.24% of the target price of $125.
Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is -0.52 at $4.71, with 548,304 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRAB is in the "buy range".
BP p.l.c. (BP) is -0.53 at $29.58, with 352,053 shares traded. BP's current last sale is 93.31% of the target price of $31.7.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Explore Pre-MarketExplore
Most Popular
- Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 24, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, QQQ, SOFI, AAPL, PLTR, NIO, TSLA, BABA, F, SKLZ, AMC
- Sanctions, Bombings Intensify; Pre-Markets in the Red
- Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 28, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, QQQ, UBS, BP, AUPH, FHN, AEG, NIO, PLTR, YNDX, AAPL
- Russia-Ukraine Renders Bounce of Dead-Cat Variety