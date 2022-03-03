Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 3, 2022 : CAN, TQQQ, KGC, AAPL, SQQQ, F, SNOW, UBS, QQQ, BBY, GRAB, BP

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 14.15 to 14,257.84. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 19,446,800 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Canaan Inc. (CAN) is +0.96 at $6.37, with 1,727,025 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.21 at $52.64, with 1,353,218 shares traded. This represents a 40.32% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is -0.27 at $5.18, with 1,056,455 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KGC is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.61 at $167.17, with 1,010,816 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.15 at $40.43, with 913,565 shares traded. This represents a 43.62% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.28 at $18.38, with 845,510 shares traded. F's current last sale is 89.66% of the target price of $20.5.



Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) is -49.71 at $214.98, with 843,874 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SNOW is in the "buy range".



UBS AG (UBS) is -0.19 at $17.32, with 808,579 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBS is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.24 at $347.46, with 778,412 shares traded. This represents a 16.81% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) is +6.96 at $107.80, with 678,142 shares traded. BBY's current last sale is 86.24% of the target price of $125.



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is -0.52 at $4.71, with 548,304 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRAB is in the "buy range".



BP p.l.c. (BP) is -0.53 at $29.58, with 352,053 shares traded. BP's current last sale is 93.31% of the target price of $31.7.

