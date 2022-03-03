Pre-Market
CAN

Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 3, 2022 : CAN, TQQQ, KGC, AAPL, SQQQ, F, SNOW, UBS, QQQ, BBY, GRAB, BP

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 14.15 to 14,257.84. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 19,446,800 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Canaan Inc. (CAN) is +0.96 at $6.37, with 1,727,025 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.21 at $52.64, with 1,353,218 shares traded. This represents a 40.32% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is -0.27 at $5.18, with 1,056,455 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KGC is in the "buy range".

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.61 at $167.17, with 1,010,816 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.15 at $40.43, with 913,565 shares traded. This represents a 43.62% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.28 at $18.38, with 845,510 shares traded. F's current last sale is 89.66% of the target price of $20.5.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) is -49.71 at $214.98, with 843,874 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SNOW is in the "buy range".

UBS AG (UBS) is -0.19 at $17.32, with 808,579 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBS is in the "buy range".

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.24 at $347.46, with 778,412 shares traded. This represents a 16.81% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) is +6.96 at $107.80, with 678,142 shares traded. BBY's current last sale is 86.24% of the target price of $125.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is -0.52 at $4.71, with 548,304 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRAB is in the "buy range".

BP p.l.c. (BP) is -0.53 at $29.58, with 352,053 shares traded. BP's current last sale is 93.31% of the target price of $31.7.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CAN TQQQ KGC AAPL SQQQ F SNOW UBS QQQ BBY GRAB B
Nasdaq N

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Get the latest stock market news, stock information & quotes, data analysis reports, as well as a general overview of the market landscape from Nasdaq.

Read Nasdaq.com's Bio

Explore Pre-Market

Explore

Most Popular