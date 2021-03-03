Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 3, 2021 : OVID, SOS, RKT, UWMC, HZON, NIO, SQQQ, PLTR, CAN, EBON, QQQ, AAPL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -40.92 to 13,019.03. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 48,307,476 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) is +2.4 at $5.36, with 18,588,516 shares traded.OVID is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/10/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.31 per share, which represents a -35 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



SOS Limited (SOS) is +0.86 at $7.66, with 6,172,366 shares traded.



Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) is -3.29 at $38.31, with 5,682,257 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) is +2.28 at $11.41, with 5,141,289 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UWMC is in the "strong buy range".



Horizon Acquisition Corporation II (HZON) is +2.01 at $12.13, with 3,356,146 shares traded.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +1.03 at $44.32, with 1,734,317 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 69.09% of the target price of $64.15.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.07 at $13.75, with 1,261,952 shares traded. This represents a 16.92% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.49 at $24.97, with 1,221,790 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 166.47% of the target price of $15.



Canaan Inc. (CAN) is +4.1 at $25.44, with 1,195,987 shares traded.



Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) is +0.66 at $7.89, with 1,045,623 shares traded.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.59 at $318.99, with 936,224 shares traded. This represents a 93.41% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.29 at $125.41, with 790,141 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

