Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 29, 2023 : TQQQ, SQQQ, FRC, PYXS, TSLA, CSCO, AMC, BABA, MU, CCL, SI, BAC

March 29, 2023 — 08:29 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 101.08 to 12,711.65. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 28,538,567 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.6 at $25.47, with 4,917,068 shares traded. This represents a 58.2% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.81 at $32.74, with 2,426,195 shares traded. This represents a 5.68% increase from its 52 Week Low.

FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (FRC) is -0.55 at $12.95, with 2,241,855 shares traded. FRC's current last sale is 9.25% of the target price of $140.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (PYXS) is +0.27 at $4.12, with 1,392,880 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PYXS is in the "buy range".

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +2.9 at $192.09, with 1,319,271 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 86.14% of the target price of $223.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $50.39, with 1,147,564 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 91.62% of the target price of $55.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.01 at $5.16, with 977,141 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.08. AMC's current last sale is 322.5% of the target price of $1.6.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -1.12 at $97.28, with 942,874 shares traded. BABA's current last sale is 67.56% of the target price of $144.

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is +1.58 at $60.86, with 898,923 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MU is in the "buy range".

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.22 at $9.55, with 605,896 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 95.5% of the target price of $10.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) is +0.02 at $2.10, with 574,283 shares traded. SI's current last sale is 15% of the target price of $14.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.32 at $28.44, with 433,460 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 75.34% of the target price of $37.75.

