Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 29, 2022 : NLSN, SQQQ, CMCSA, TQQQ, AMC, QQQ, PFE, NIO, TLRY, TSLA, OXY, DIDI

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 135.39 to 15,122.79. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 38,215,507 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Nielsen N.V. (NLSN) is +4.8301 at $27.04, with 4,826,612 shares traded. NLSN's current last sale is 102.04% of the target price of $26.5.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -1.12 at $31.94, with 3,098,179 shares traded. This represents a 13.46% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is +0.03 at $47.56, with 3,061,498 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +2.05 at $61.57, with 2,956,064 shares traded. This represents a 55.64% increase from its 52 Week Low.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -1.27 at $28.06, with 2,410,397 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 238.81% of the target price of $11.75.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +4.06 at $368.97, with 1,552,873 shares traded. This represents a 18.43% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.25 at $53.53, with 1,433,978 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PFE is in the "buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.6 at $21.81, with 1,230,825 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) is +0.09 at $8.08, with 1,092,294 shares traded. TLRY's current last sale is 95.06% of the target price of $8.5.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +18.3108 at $1,110.15, with 977,943 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 115.4% of the target price of $962.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is -1.5904 at $55.05, with 960,226 shares traded. OXY's current last sale is 137.62% of the target price of $40.

DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is +0.13 at $3.15, with 825,352 shares traded. DIDI's current last sale is 20.19% of the target price of $15.6.

