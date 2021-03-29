Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 29, 2021 : IQ, TME, VIAC, UPC, GSX, FUTU, SQQQ, BIDU, VIPS, SOS, NIO, CS

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -23.52 to 12,955.6. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 44,696,604 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is -0.38 at $17.05, with 7,273,682 shares traded. IQ's current last sale is 76.46% of the target price of $22.3.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is +0.97 at $21.07, with 7,251,441 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TME is in the "buy range".

ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) is -2.72 at $45.51, with 6,557,810 shares traded. VIAC's current last sale is 95.81% of the target price of $47.5.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) is +6.07 at $10.13, with 4,602,758 shares traded.

GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) is -0.58 at $38.43, with 3,125,521 shares traded. GSX's current last sale is 71.83% of the target price of $53.5.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is -0.52 at $114.17, with 2,447,551 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FUTU is in the "strong buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.07 at $13.60, with 1,764,554 shares traded. This represents a 15.65% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) is -0.1 at $208.51, with 1,509,834 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BIDU is in the "buy range".

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is -0.31 at $30.88, with 1,377,673 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VIPS is in the "buy range".

SOS Limited (SOS) is +0.27 at $6.38, with 1,242,401 shares traded.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.94 at $35.19, with 1,193,084 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 58.65% of the target price of $60.

Credit Suisse Group (CS) is -1.62 at $11.25, with 676,925 shares traded. CS's current last sale is 75% of the target price of $15.

