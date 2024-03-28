News & Insights

Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 28, 2024 : XLO, SQQQ, TLRY, AMC, CGC, TQQQ, SMR, PLTR, NIO, XPEV, SOUN, CZOO

March 28, 2024

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -21.81 to 18,259.03. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 42,610,888 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (XLO) is +1.471 at $2.11, with 8,067,707 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XLO is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.02 at $10.42, with 1,636,238 shares traded. This represents a 3.68% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) is -0.03 at $2.45, with 1,403,824 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for TLRY is 7.679193; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.605 at $3.74, with 1,318,250 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.83. AMC's current last sale is 62.25% of the target price of $6.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) is -0.25 at $9.30, with 1,171,159 shares traded. CGC's current last sale is 251.35% of the target price of $3.7.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.08 at $61.87, with 996,842 shares traded. This represents a 154.71% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is +0.0699 at $5.82, with 906,754 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 72.75% of the target price of $8.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.37 at $24.14, with 841,186 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 117.76% of the target price of $20.5.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.1 at $4.77, with 784,525 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.33 at $8.14, with 747,203 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 45.22% of the target price of $18.

SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) is -0.06 at $5.87, with 717,803 shares traded. SOUN's current last sale is 83.86% of the target price of $7.

Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) is +5.6496 at $18.21, with 555,694 shares traded.CZOO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/4/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2023.

