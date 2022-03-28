Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 28, 2022 : TLRY, TSLA, AAPL, SQQQ, NIO, TQQQ, XPEV, KO, NEE, DIDI, QQQ, BHP

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 1.82 to 14,767.51. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 26,536,086 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) is -0.58 at $7.98, with 2,659,966 shares traded. TLRY's current last sale is 93.88% of the target price of $8.5.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +58.54 at $1,069.18, with 1,814,906 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 111.14% of the target price of $962.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -2.54 at $172.18, with 1,789,939 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.15 at $34.50, with 1,546,400 shares traded. This represents a 22.56% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.38 at $20.29, with 1,426,248 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.27 at $57.20, with 1,366,102 shares traded. This represents a 44.59% increase from its 52 Week Low.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.79 at $27.84, with 1,043,900 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: XPeng Reveals Innovative Products with Future Prospects

Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is +0.07 at $61.60, with 1,029,650 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) is -0.09 at $83.85, with 822,309 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NEE is in the "buy range".

DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is +0.05 at $3.32, with 753,355 shares traded. DIDI's current last sale is 21.28% of the target price of $15.6.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.55 at $359.90, with 742,830 shares traded. This represents a 16.22% increase from its 52 Week Low.

BHP Group Limited (BHP) is +0.87 at $76.21, with 740,030 shares traded. BHP's current last sale is 100.28% of the target price of $76.

