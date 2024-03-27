Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 27, 2024 : NIO, SQQQ, DJT, ALT, TQQQ, UBS, NVCR, HOOD, CCL, CVS, GME, PLTR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 86.18 to 18,296.72. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 49,345,908 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.17 at $4.61, with 3,680,346 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 67.3% of the target price of $6.85.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.1 at $10.38, with 2,249,785 shares traded. This represents a 3.28% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT) is +8.81 at $66.80, with 1,634,296 shares traded.



Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) is -1.45 at $7.20, with 1,598,367 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ALT is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.63 at $62.04, with 1,419,612 shares traded. This represents a 155.41% increase from its 52 Week Low.



UBS AG (UBS) is +0.02 at $31.17, with 1,258,866 shares traded. UBS's current last sale is 100.39% of the target price of $31.05.



NovoCure Limited (NVCR) is +3.8561 at $16.93, with 1,214,402 shares traded. NVCR's current last sale is 76.94% of the target price of $22.



Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) is +1.445 at $20.73, with 1,103,160 shares traded. HOOD's current last sale is 172.71% of the target price of $12.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.34 at $17.37, with 890,541 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Aug 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.08. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CCL is in the "buy range".



CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is +0.18 at $79.50, with 632,478 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.2. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVS is in the "buy range".



GameStop Corporation (GME) is -2.9303 at $12.57, with 614,359 shares traded. GME's current last sale is 209.5% of the target price of $6.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.1903 at $25.08, with 391,415 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 122.34% of the target price of $20.5.

